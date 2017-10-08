Play

Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Day-to-day, ailment unknown

Caggiula is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Currently, there aren't any specific details concerning Caggiula's condition, but we imagine he'd be reevaluated ahead of Monday's home tilt against the Jets. If he can't suit up for that one, then Zack Kassian would assume his third-line spot, per Matheson.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories