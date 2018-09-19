Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Dishes out three hits in win

Caggiula went pointless but did dish out a trio of hits in Edmonton's 4-2 win over Vancouver on Tuesday.

Returning from an illness that caused him to miss part of training camp, the 24-year-old forward played nearly 19 minutes in this one. While he failed to register a point, Caggiula did make an impact by throwing his body around and also registered a shot on goal. All signs point to him making the Oilers 2018-19 Opening Night roster and filling a bottom-six role in the process.