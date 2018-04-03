Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Duels in second career fight
Caggiula got into a rare fight during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames, the Edmonton Journal reports.
Tempers were flaring all throughout the contest as Caggiula tussled with Mark Jankowski -- Milan Lucic sparred with Mike Smith shortly thereafter. "I'm not afraid of challenges like that. I hit him pretty hard, clean hit but he asked me to fight and I said, 'Yeah,'" Caggiula said. "I'm not really scared - OK there's a few guys I wouldn't ask and a couple are on my team. I didn't get hit with any, and I don't know if he did. My (recently repaired) teeth were fine. Good wrestling match, I guess." The fight was only Caggiula's second of his career -- he hasn't been a reliable source for penalty minutes this season (33 points in 64 games). With only one goal in his last six games, the 23-year-old winger is best left on the wire for now.
