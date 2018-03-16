Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Ends point drought
Caggiula scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose.
The goal snapped Caggiula's seven-game pointless streak -- bringing his point total up to 15 in 55 games in 2017-18. This season hasn't been kind to the 23 year old; he has lost more teeth (four) in the last month than he has points scored (three). Caggiula simply isn't producing enough to be taken off the waiver wire at this moment.
