Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Ends point drought

Caggiula scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose.

The goal snapped Caggiula's seven-game pointless streak -- bringing his point total up to 15 in 55 games in 2017-18. This season hasn't been kind to the 23 year old; he has lost more teeth (four) in the last month than he has points scored (three). Caggiula simply isn't producing enough to be taken off the waiver wire at this moment.