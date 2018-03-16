Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Ends point drought

Caggiula scored a goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose.

The goal snapped Caggiula's seven-game pointless streak -- bringing his point total up to 15 in 55 games in 2017-18. This season hasn't been kind to the 23 year old; he has lost more teeth (four) in the last month than he has points scored (three). Caggiula simply isn't producing enough to be taken off the waiver wire at this moment.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories