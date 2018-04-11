Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Focusing on improvements

Caggiula is committed to improving next season, the Edmonton Sun reports.

The 23-year-old winger is hoping for a bigger role with the club after besting his numbers from last year's rookie campaign -- Caggiula scored 18 points in 60 games in 2016-17 and finished this season with 20 in 67 games. "You want to improve every year, but there are select few players who can make massive jumps," Caggiula said. "I did take steps forward, but there are things I have to work on." While his offensive contributions were inconsistent, the sophomore winger has some value in deep leagues that respect his physical style in 2018-19 (147 hits this season).