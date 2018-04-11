Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Focusing on improvements
Caggiula is committed to improving next season, the Edmonton Sun reports.
The 23-year-old winger is hoping for a bigger role with the club after besting his numbers from last year's rookie campaign -- Caggiula scored 18 points in 60 games in 2016-17 and finished this season with 20 in 67 games. "You want to improve every year, but there are select few players who can make massive jumps," Caggiula said. "I did take steps forward, but there are things I have to work on." While his offensive contributions were inconsistent, the sophomore winger has some value in deep leagues that respect his physical style in 2018-19 (147 hits this season).
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...