Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Gearing up Tuesday

Caggiula (foot) will return to the ice Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The Oilers will be excited to have their bruiser back after he spent the last three games in the press box. Caggiula has accrued one goal, one assist and 33 hits through nine games so far, proving that he can play the bottom-six role Edmonton needs him to. However, he has logged substantial time on the power play, and if Caggiula can continue that, the points will soon follow.