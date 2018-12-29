Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Good to go

Caggiula (illness) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Sharks, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.

Caggiula missed Thursday's game against the Canucks due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 24-year-old winger will return to a top-six role, skating with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujarvi on the Oilers' second line against San Jose.