Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Hampered by foot ailment

Caggiula's previously undisclosed malady has been specified as a foot injury, per Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal.

Its unclear if Caggiula's ailment is related to the previous injury that sidelined him for five games in October. Coach Todd McLellan has not announced whether the winger will be available Saturday versus the Rangers, but recently recalled Jess Puljujarvi is the odds on favorite to replace him in the lineup if Caggiula isn't cleared in time.