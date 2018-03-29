Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Heating up as of late
Caggiula found the back of the net in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Columbus.
While the 23-year-old winger has only tallied 13 goals in 62 games this season, he has collected four of those in the last five contests. It has been a rough year for Caggiula (like most players in Edmonton, aside from Connor McDavid) but he has been seeing more time on the second line and is clearly making the most of it. The Ontario native is worth a speculative add in daily leagues right now and gaining momentum on his 2018-19 hopes.
