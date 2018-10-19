Oilers' Drake Caggiula: In doubt Saturday

Caggiula (lower body) is questionable against the Predators on Saturday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

With both Caggiula and Ty Rattie (undisclosed) banged up, the Oilers may have to recall a player from the minors in order to provide some additional depth and could dress Alex Chiasson for the first time this season. The 24-year-old Caggiula is still looking for his first point of the 2018-19 campaign, which isn't for a lack of trying considering he has notched eight shots in three outings.