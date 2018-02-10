Oilers' Drake Caggiula: In no shape to play Saturday

Caggiula (face) will not be available against host San Jose on Saturday.

This will force coach Todd McLellan to rethink his options on special teams, as Caggiula has been averaging close to a minute per game on both the power play and penalty kill this season. We're now projecting Michael Cammalleri to emerge from the press box and at least hold down the fort on the No. 2 power-play unit, so consider him to be a nice filler for Caggiula in the interim.