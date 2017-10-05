Play

Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Is a physical force to open season

Despite limited ice time, Caggiula opened the season with a team-leading eight hits in Wednesday's win over the Flames.

Caggiula's ice time was limited Wednesday in part because he left the game briefly with an injury. But he returned and continued to be a bruiser. Unfortunately, that's all he contributed to the cause outside of a single shot.

