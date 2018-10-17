Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Misses practice Wednesday

Caggiula (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Caggiula is reportedly "banged up" at the moment, leaving his status for Thursday's matchup with Boston up in the air. If Caggiula's unable to go, Zack Kassian will likely replace him in the lineup against the Bruins.

