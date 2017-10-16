Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Missing Tuesday's game
Caggiula (undisclosed) isn't healthy enough to take part in Tuesday's contest with Carolina.
There still hasn't been any information given regarding the nature of Caggiula's injury, so it's difficult to project when he may be able to return. Expect Edmonton to issue another update on Caggiula's status prior to beginning a three-game road trip Thursday in Chicago.
