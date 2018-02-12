Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Monday status in question

Caggiula (face) is questionable for Monday's game against Florida and will have his playing status decided once he's re-evaluated later in the day.

The former University of North Dakota star was already forced to miss Saturday's contest against the Sharks due to the injury, which he suffered after taking a puck to the mouth during Friday's loss in Anaheim. Expect the team to announce an update prior to puck drop, though the news shouldn't affect lineups outside of those in the deepest of leagues.