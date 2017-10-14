Play

Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Not expected to play Saturday

Caggiula (undisclosed) is expected to be an injured scratch for Saturday's game against the Senators.

Caggiula will miss a second consecutive game Saturday, and he remains without a definite timetable for his return to Edmonton's lineup. Anton Slepyshev will continue to occupy a bottom-six role while Caggiula remains sidelined.

