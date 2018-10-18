Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Out against Bruins
Caggiula will not be in the lineup versus Boston on Thursday due to a lower-body injury, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Caggiula did participate in the game-day skate Thursday, but was not quite ready to return and instead will turn his focus to Saturday's clash with Nashville. Even when healthy, the winger is logging just 11:31 of ice time per game in a bottom-six role, which limites his fantasy upside.
