Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Out against Penguins

Caggiula (lower body) will not be in action versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Caggiula's absence will open the door for Cooper Marody to make his NHL debut against the Penguins. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old Caggiula was pointless in three contests while averaging 11:31 of ice time and figures to continue in a bottom-six role once eligible to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories