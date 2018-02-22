Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Out sick
Caggiula is dealing with an illness that will prevent him from suiting up against the Avalanche on Thursday night, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
It's been a rough month for Caggiula, as he was hit in the face by the puck earlier this month -- though he only missed one game -- and now is under the weather. The silver lining is that he likely isn't heavily owned in the fantasy realm as the owner of 31 points through his first two seasons in the league.
