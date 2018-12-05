Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Out Wednesday
Caggiula won't play Wednesday against St. Louis due to a minor hand injury.
It doesn't sound like Caggiula's injury will keep him sidelined for long, so he could be back in action as soon as Friday against the Wild. The Oilers will hope that ends up being the case, as he's been a solid source of secondary scoring this season, notching seven goals and 10 points in 23 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...