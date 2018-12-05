Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Out Wednesday

Caggiula won't play Wednesday against St. Louis due to a minor hand injury.

It doesn't sound like Caggiula's injury will keep him sidelined for long, so he could be back in action as soon as Friday against the Wild. The Oilers will hope that ends up being the case, as he's been a solid source of secondary scoring this season, notching seven goals and 10 points in 23 appearances.

