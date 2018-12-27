Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Out with illness Thursday

Caggiula is dealing with the flu and it will prevent him from suiting up Thursday night against the Canucks, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Caggiula worked past a hand injury and was activated from injured reserve Dec. 12, only to follow that up with five pointless appearances. He'll presumably be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's home game against the Cancuks.

