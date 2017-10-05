Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Physical force to open season
Despite limited ice time, Caggiula opened the season with a team-leading eight hits in Wednesday's win over the Flames.
Caggiula's ice time was limited Wednesday in part because he left the game briefly with an injury. But he returned and continued to be a bruiser. Unfortunately, that's all he contributed to the cause outside of a single shot.
More News
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Scores lone Edmonton goal in Game 7•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Scores first postseason goal•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Draws into lineup Sunday•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Expected to miss Game 3•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: OK after fall in Game 2•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...