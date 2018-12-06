Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Placed on IR

The Oilers placed Caggiula (hand) on injured reserve Thursday.

Caggiula is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his injured hand Thursday, so more information regarding an expected timetable for his recovery should be available soon. Now that he's on IR, the 24-year-old winger won't be eligible to return until Tuesday against Colorado, so he'll miss Edmonton's next two contests at a minimum.

More News
Our Latest Stories