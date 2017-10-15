Play

Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Placed on IR

Caggiula (undisclosed) was added to injured reserve Sunday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The second-year winger was able to play two games before going down to the injury, which the team hasn't provided much information about since suffering it a week ago. Edmonton is expected to recall a forward in Caggiula's absence and should provide additional updates on the player as he nears full health.

