Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Placed on IR
Caggiula (undisclosed) was added to injured reserve Sunday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
The second-year winger was able to play two games before going down to the injury, which the team hasn't provided much information about since suffering it a week ago. Edmonton is expected to recall a forward in Caggiula's absence and should provide additional updates on the player as he nears full health.
More News
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Shaping up as injured scratch•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Day-to-day, ailment unknown•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Physical force to open season•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Scores lone Edmonton goal in Game 7•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...