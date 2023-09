Caggiula was put on waivers Saturday.

Caggiula inked a two-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on July 1. He played in four NHL games with the Penguins last season, but he failed to hit the scoresheet. The 29-year-old had 22 goals and 53 points in 65 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season.