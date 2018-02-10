Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Questionable to play Saturday
Caggiula was hit in the face by the puck in Friday's tilt against the Ducks. Oilers coach Todd McLellan said the winger is questionable for Saturday night's road match against the Sharks.
Anton Slepyshev saw a season-high 15:25 of ice time as he was counted on more heavily following Caggiula's departure. A physical skater who's recorded 108 hits through 41 games, the former University of North Dakota standout generally doesn't provide enough offense to make his absence felt among the fantasy hockey populous, but he does factor in on the power play and penalty kill to benefit the Oilers.
