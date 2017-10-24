Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Ready to play in Pittsburgh

Caggiula (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Tuesday night's road matchup against the Penguins, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Caggiula missed five games as a result of his unknown ailment and will look to pick up some steam after a slow start to his 2017-18 campaign. Expect him to rejoin Edmonton's second power-play unit while still receiving a low amount of overall ice time as part of the team's bottom-six forward group.