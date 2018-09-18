Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Ready to roll

Caggiula (illness) is in the projected lineup for Tuesday's preseason matchup with Vancouver.

Caggiula didn't participate in practice Friday due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined long term. The 24-year-old winger, who notched 13 goals and 20 points in 67 games last campaign, is expected to skate in a bottom-six role at even strength this campaign.