Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Ready to roll
Caggiula (illness) is in the projected lineup for Tuesday's preseason matchup with Vancouver.
Caggiula didn't participate in practice Friday due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined long term. The 24-year-old winger, who notched 13 goals and 20 points in 67 games last campaign, is expected to skate in a bottom-six role at even strength this campaign.
More News
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Absent from training camp•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Signs dotted line on two-year extension•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Focusing on improvements•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Duels in second career fight•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Heating up as of late•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Scores two goals•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...