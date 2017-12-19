Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Records assist
Caggiula was able to notch an assist in a 5-3 victory over San Jose.
Caggiula's tally was able to extend Edmonton's lead to two early in the second period, as he found Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with a crisp pass. RNH then threw the puck on net and with a lucky bounce, found the twine. This is certainly a positive sign for Caggiula, who had been scratched for three of Edmonton's last five games, and he also logged 13:17 of ice time -- his highest mark since Dec. 2. The 23-year-old is now up to eight points (four goals, three assists) in 23 games, and a point total similar to last season's 18 seems likely for 2017-18.
