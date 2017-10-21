Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Remains on IR
According to the NHL's official media site, Caggiula (undisclosed) is still on injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matinee versus host Philadelphia.
The Ontario-born winger reportedly joined the team charter to Philly, but there's been no sign of his activation from IR. Caggiula's next chance to draw into game action comes Tuesday versus the Penguins in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Will travel with team•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Missing Tuesday's game•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Placed on IR•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Shaping up as injured scratch•
-
Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Day-to-day, ailment unknown•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...