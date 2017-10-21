Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Remains on IR

According to the NHL's official media site, Caggiula (undisclosed) is still on injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matinee versus host Philadelphia.

The Ontario-born winger reportedly joined the team charter to Philly, but there's been no sign of his activation from IR. Caggiula's next chance to draw into game action comes Tuesday versus the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

