Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Remains sidelined

Caggiula will miss a second consecutive game Saturday, but it sounds like he could be back in action as soon as Tuesday against the Penguins. Zack Kassian will continue to skate in a bottom-six role until Caggiula's ready to return.