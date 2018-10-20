Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Remains sidelined

Caggiula (lower body) won't play Saturday against the Predators, but could be ready to return sometime next week, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Caggiula will miss a second consecutive game Saturday, but it sounds like he could be back in action as soon as Tuesday against the Penguins. Zack Kassian will continue to skate in a bottom-six role until Caggiula's ready to return.

