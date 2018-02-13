Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Returns Monday

Caggiula (face) will play in Monday's tilt against Florida, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

After taking a puck to the face Friday -- resulting in several missed teeth nonetheless -- Caggiula has channeled his inner ironman, and will only miss one game. The 23-year-old should slide back onto Edmonton's second power-play unit and reprise his role as a physical checker, as his 108 hits are fourth most on the team.