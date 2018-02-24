Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Returns to lineup

Caggiula is expected to suit up Saturday night against the Kings, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Caggiula will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest (illness) -- he will be paired with Jujhar Khaira and Iiro Pakarinen on the third line. With just 13 points in 46 games in 2017-18, the 23-year-old winger should only be relied on in deep leagues and daily formats that cater to his bruising style.