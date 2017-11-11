Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Ruled out Saturday

Caggiula (foot) isn't listed in the lineup for Saturday afternoon's game against the Rangers, per Steve Zipay of Newsday.

Brad Malone will continue to see work in a bottom-six capacity with Caggiula out. We suspect that neither player is counted on in the fantasy realm given their limited roles when healthy.

