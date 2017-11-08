Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Ruled out Thursday

Caggiula (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Rangers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

This news arrives on the heels of Caggiula sustaining his injury in Tuesday's contest against the Islanders, when he stepped in front of a shot. Brad Malone should see more playing time with Caggiula unavailable Thursday, albeit remaining in a bottom-six role.

