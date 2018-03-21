Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Scores 10th goal
Caggiula scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-3 blowout victory over the Hurricanes.
Caggiula opened up the scoring early in the first period for the Oilers in the rout. He has now scored two goals in his last four games, bringing his point total up to 16 points in 58 games in 2017-18. The 23-year-old winger is best left alone on the wire for now.
