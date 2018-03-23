Play

Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Scores two goals

Caggiula lit the lamp twice, including one on the power play, in a 6-2 win over the Senators on Thursday.

This is Caggiula's first multi-point game in 25 contests, which is perhaps not surprising given that he only has 18 points in 59 games. Also, this power-play goal was unexpected. He only has two points with the extra man.

