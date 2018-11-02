Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Second two-goal effort this week
Caggiula potted two goals -- one shorthanded -- in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Edmonton provided almost no secondary scoring for generational talent Connor McDavid to start the season, but that's changed recently. Caggiula has been a driver of that change with a pair of two-goal performances in the past week. Those goals represent his only points this season, so there's no need to rush to the waiver wire for Caggiula despite this productive stretch. It's no coincidence that his scoring has started since being exposed to even-strength ice time by McDavid's side, though.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.