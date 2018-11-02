Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Second two-goal effort this week

Caggiula potted two goals -- one shorthanded -- in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Edmonton provided almost no secondary scoring for generational talent Connor McDavid to start the season, but that's changed recently. Caggiula has been a driver of that change with a pair of two-goal performances in the past week. Those goals represent his only points this season, so there's no need to rush to the waiver wire for Caggiula despite this productive stretch. It's no coincidence that his scoring has started since being exposed to even-strength ice time by McDavid's side, though.