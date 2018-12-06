Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Set for MRI

Caggiula (hand) will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine whether his injury is long term, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

While initial reports suggested that Caggiula's injury is minor, the skater now requiring an MRI doesn't sound encouraging. A virtual unknown outside of Edmonton heading into this season, Caggiula averaged a career-best 1.7 points per 60 minutes through his first 23 games of the 2018-19 campaign, and an extended absence could actually affect a good amount of fantasy owners in deep leagues. We'll keep you abreast of this situation as more official details are disclosed by the team.