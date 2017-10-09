Play

Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Shaping up as injured scratch

Caggiula (undisclosed) is projected to be an injured scratch for Monday's home game versus the Jets, NHL.com reports.

It remains unclear what he's going through, but by sitting out Monday, the bottom-six winger will have all the way until Saturday to rest and better prepare for the next contest.

