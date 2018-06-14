Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Signs dotted line on two-year extension
Caggiula agreed to terms with the Oilers on a two-year contract extension Thursday.
The University of North Dakota product compiled 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) over his first 127 games at hockey's highest level. Caggiula saw ice time on the power play and penalty kill last season, averaging 0:59 and 0:44, respectively, in those special teams situations. The shifty winger said he's committed to improving in his third year, but he'll probably need to jump into the top-six group with Leon Draisaitl to be considered an intriguing fantasy player.
