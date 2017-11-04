Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Snaps scoreless skid

Caggiula recorded a power-play goal and an assist during Friday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Caggiula had been held off the scoresheet through his first six contests of the season, so it was nice to see him pick up a pair of points in a convincing home win. The University of North Dakota product owns intriguing offensive upside, but he'll likely continue to provide inconsistent numbers without a top-six role. It is worth noting that Caggiula's currently skating with the No. 1 power-play unit, though.