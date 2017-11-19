Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Snipes twice in loss

Caggiula scored two goals, including one shorthanded, in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Dallas. The goals double his current point total.

Caggiula has been disappointing after a promising debut in 2016-17. He should remain on the wire until he demonstrates growth in his game.

