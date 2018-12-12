Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Still not ready
Caggiula (hand) will miss Tuesday's road game versus the Avalanche.
Caggiula remains on injured reserve and will sit out for his fourth straight game. The 24-year-old has spent time in the top six and with Connor McDavid this season, recording 10 points and 67 hits in 23 games. He'll look to shake the injury by Thursday's meeting with the Jets.
