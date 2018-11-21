Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Ties game in third

Caggiula dished out an assist in Tuesday's overtime win versus the Sharks.

The Sharks shifted passes through traffic before Connor McDavid found Caggiula backdoor for an easy tap-in goal. This is Caggiula's third straight game with a point, and he has a goal and three assists in that span. He continues to be a valuable physical asset to McDavid's line as well, dishing out six hits in this game and now has 19 in the last four.

