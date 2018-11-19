Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Two points overshadowed by gaffe
Caggiula recorded two even-strength assists Sunday, but he finished with a minus-2 rating and the Oilers lost to the Golden Knights at home, 6-3.
These were the first apples for Caggiula through 16 games, but he entered the contest with six goals over that span. While he performed well offensively in this latest contest, it was Caggiula's turnover in the neutral zone that led to a shorthanded goal for Cody Eakin and sparked a five-goal rally for the opposition.
