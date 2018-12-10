Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Will accompany team on road trip
Caggiula (hand) could return against Colorado or Winnipeg, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.
It's a step in the right direction for Caggiula, who injured his hand earlier this month. The 24-year-old is eligible to come off injured reserve in time to dress in Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, something many believe could happen based on him accompanying his team on this road trip. In 23 games, Caggiula has just seven goals and 10 points total, making him a low-value fantasy option in most formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...