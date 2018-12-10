Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Will accompany team on road trip

Caggiula (hand) could return against Colorado or Winnipeg, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports.

It's a step in the right direction for Caggiula, who injured his hand earlier this month. The 24-year-old is eligible to come off injured reserve in time to dress in Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, something many believe could happen based on him accompanying his team on this road trip. In 23 games, Caggiula has just seven goals and 10 points total, making him a low-value fantasy option in most formats.