Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Will miss Sunday's game

Caggiula (foot) won't participate in Sunday's game against Washington, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

This will mark the third straight missed contest for Caggiula, as he's still being hampered by a reported foot injury he sustained in Thursday's tilt against the Islanders. Brad Malone will likely continue to see extended tick in his absence, and Caggiula can return next Tuesday against Vegas.