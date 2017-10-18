Oilers' Drake Caggiula: Will travel with team

Caggiula (undisclosed) will join the Oilers on their three-game road trip and could suit up Saturday against the Flyers.

The news effectively rules Caggiula out for Thursday's clash with the Blackhawks, but fantasy owners should be encouraged that he is making progress. The winger was held off the scoresheet in the two opening games of the year -- contributing just three shots on goal, nine hits and a minus-1 rating.