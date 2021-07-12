Keith was traded by the Blackhawks to the Oilers on Monday in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 2021 third-round draft pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Keith has spent the entirety of his 16-year NHL career in Chicago, where he piled up 625 points in 1,192 regular-season contests and won three Stanley Cups, two Norris Trophies and the Conn Smythe Trophy. He turns 38 this week and it's unclear how many years he has left in the tank, but he's got two years left on a 13-year megadeal that features a salary cap hit of $5.5 million. Keith recorded a career-low 15 points in 54 games in 2020-21.